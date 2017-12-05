Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

December 5th, 2017 | Written by:

TEXAS TAMALE PIE

F&L Market has a 10lb roll of Fresh Ground Beef for $21.00. Limit two rolls. This is an quick and easy favorite your family will love!
Ingredients:
  • 2 pounds lean ground beef
  • 2 cups diced poblano peppers (I usually use 2 peppers)
  • 8 ounces frozen corn, thawed
  • 1 (16 ounce) jar salsa
  • 1/2 (10 oz) can red enchilada sauce
  • 2 (8.5 ounce) boxes dry corn bread mix , like Jiffy
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2/3 cup whole milk
  • 4 ounces shredded Sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 4 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon ground dried chipotle pepper
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • Cooking spray
Instructions:
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Spray a 9×13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray. It will stick to your pan if you don’t!
  3. Cook ground beef in a skillet over medium-high heat until brown.
  4. Stir in poblano peppers, corn, salt, salsa, oregano, enchilada sauce, and chipotle powder; cook and stir until beef is crumbly and no longer pink, about 10 minutes. It will look liquidy, and that’s ok, the corn bread will soak it up while baking.
  5. Mix both packages of corn bread mix in a large bowl with 2 eggs, 2/3 cup of milk, and brown sugar. Whisk to combine.
  6. Spread 1/2 the prepared corn bread mixture into the bottom of prepared baking dish. Sprinkle 1/2 of both cheeses on top of corn bread mixture, then pour the beef mixture a top of that.
  7. Spoon the other 1/2 of the corn bread mix on top of the beef and carefully spread over the top with a spoon, leaving about half an inch from the edges of the pan. Then top with the rest of the shredded cheese.
  8. Cover with foil and bake in the preheated oven at 350 degrees F for 50-60 minutes.









