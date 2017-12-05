Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
TEXAS TAMALE PIE
F&L Market has a 10lb roll of Fresh Ground Beef for $21.00. Limit two rolls. This is an quick and easy favorite your family will love!
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds lean ground beef
- 2 cups diced poblano peppers (I usually use 2 peppers)
- 8 ounces frozen corn, thawed
- 1 (16 ounce) jar salsa
- 1/2 (10 oz) can red enchilada sauce
- 2 (8.5 ounce) boxes dry corn bread mix , like Jiffy
- 2 large eggs
- 2/3 cup whole milk
- 4 ounces shredded Sharp Cheddar cheese
- 4 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon ground dried chipotle pepper
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- Cooking spray
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Spray a 9×13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray. It will stick to your pan if you don’t!
- Cook ground beef in a skillet over medium-high heat until brown.
- Stir in poblano peppers, corn, salt, salsa, oregano, enchilada sauce, and chipotle powder; cook and stir until beef is crumbly and no longer pink, about 10 minutes. It will look liquidy, and that’s ok, the corn bread will soak it up while baking.
- Mix both packages of corn bread mix in a large bowl with 2 eggs, 2/3 cup of milk, and brown sugar. Whisk to combine.
- Spread 1/2 the prepared corn bread mixture into the bottom of prepared baking dish. Sprinkle 1/2 of both cheeses on top of corn bread mixture, then pour the beef mixture a top of that.
- Spoon the other 1/2 of the corn bread mix on top of the beef and carefully spread over the top with a spoon, leaving about half an inch from the edges of the pan. Then top with the rest of the shredded cheese.
- Cover with foil and bake in the preheated oven at 350 degrees F for 50-60 minutes.