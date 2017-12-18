Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

JR’S HONEY GLAZED CHICKEN BREAST

F&L Market has boneless, skinless chicken breast for $1.79. This is THE most requested recipe of the Rose children. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

6 large chicken breast

1 cup of AP Flour mixed with 1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground cayenne pepper

1 stick of butter

1/4 Lemon Juice (fresh squeezed if you have it. Bottled will work)

1/4 Cup of Dark Brown Sugar

1/4 Cup of honey

1 TBS Soy Sauce

1 1/2 TBS Curry

Directions:

Melt butter in a long casserole dish in 350 oven. Cut chicken breast in half and roll in the flour mixture, then place in dish covering with butter. Bake 30 mins. While baking mix together Lemon Juice through Curry. Pour over chicken and baste for 45 additional minutes. I like to serve with broccoli and mashed potatoes. Enjoy!