Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

CORNBREAD AND COUNTRY HAM CASSEROLE

F&L Market has Whole Country Hams for $2.99 a pound. Order now for Christmas! 434-846-7448. This is a delicious way to utilize leftovers.

Ingredients:

  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1 pkg. ( 8.5 oz.) corn muffin mix
  • 1 can ( 8.5 oz.) no salt added whole kernel corn
  • 1 can ( 8.5 oz.) no-salt-added creamed corn
  • ½ cup 1% milk
  • 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 4 tbsp unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 lb. cooked country ham, diced
  • 1 cup nonfat sour cream
  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • ½ cup chopped green onion

Steps:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F.
  2. Combine all ingredients, in a large bowl and pour into a greased 9 x 11 inch baking dish.
  3. Bake for 45–50 minutes, until lightly browned and knife inserted in center comes out clean.









