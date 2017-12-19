Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
CORNBREAD AND COUNTRY HAM CASSEROLE
F&L Market has Whole Country Hams for $2.99 a pound. Order now for Christmas! 434-846-7448. This is a delicious way to utilize leftovers.
Ingredients:
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 pkg. ( 8.5 oz.) corn muffin mix
- 1 can ( 8.5 oz.) no salt added whole kernel corn
- 1 can ( 8.5 oz.) no-salt-added creamed corn
- ½ cup 1% milk
- 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter, melted
- 1 lb. cooked country ham, diced
- 1 cup nonfat sour cream
- 3 large eggs, beaten
- ½ cup chopped green onion
Steps:
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- Combine all ingredients, in a large bowl and pour into a greased 9 x 11 inch baking dish.
- Bake for 45–50 minutes, until lightly browned and knife inserted in center comes out clean.