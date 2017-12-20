Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

APPLE STUFFED PORK LOIN

F&L Market has beautiful Pork Loins for $1.89 lb . This is a beautiful recipe that would be welcomed to any Christmas table.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 stalks of celery with leaves pulsed in food processor

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and chopped

8 fresh sage leaves

2 cups thick-cut white bread cubes, crusts removed

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper

1/2 to 1 cup chicken broth, plus more if needed

1 (3 pound) pork loin roast, butterflied

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion, celery apples and sage. Saute until softened. Remove from the heat and gently stir in the bread, egg, butter and salt and pepper. Add the chicken broth gradually until everything is moistened. Let the stuffing mixture cool completely before putting it in the pork loin. Spoon the stuffing down the pork, horizontally, in a line. Roll the pork over the stuffing, jelly roll style, ending with the seam down and fat side up. Lightly score the fat, in a diamond pattern, with a sharp knife. Tightly tie the pork roast up with butcher’s twine, season it with more salt and pepper, and transfer to a roasting pan. Roast the pork in a preheated oven for about 90 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer registers 160 degrees F. Remove from the oven and let rest for 15 minutes before slicing. Garnish with apples and fresh herbs.