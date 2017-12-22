Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
CHRISTMAS MORNING STRATA
F&L Market still has some country hams available for your Christmas table. $2.99 a pound. I make one of these every year the night before so I can just pop it in the oven first thing Christmas Morning. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 1-pound loaf sourdough bread, cut into 1-inch cubes, about 3 quarts
- 8 eggs
- 2 1/3 cups half-and-half
- Butter, for the pan
- 6 ounces country ham, diced
- 2 tablespoons bacon grease
- 2 cups julienned collard greens
- 1 small red bell pepper, stem and seeds removed, chopped
- 5 scallions, root ends trimmed, thinly sliced
- 3 ounces Parmesan, freshly grated
Directions:
This recipe requires bread cubes be soaked overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Spread bread on a baking sheet and toast until crispy but not browned, about 8 minutes.
- In a large bowl, whisk eggs with half-and-half until well combined. Gently fold in bread cubes, cover, and refrigerate overnight.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Place a large skillet on the stove, add ham, and turn temperature to high. Add bacon grease and stir with ham until melted. Cook, stirring frequently just until ham starts to crisp, about 3 minutes. Add collards and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes. Stir in onions and peppers and cook until onions are translucent, about 2 minutes.
- Remove bread that has been soaking overnight and fold in scallions, cheese, and cooked vegetables. Spread egg mixture in prepared dish and cover with aluminum foil. Bake for 30 minutes, then remove foil and bake until set, puffed, and golden brown, about another 15 minutes. Test with a toothpick; when it comes out clean, it’s done. The eggs will deflate quickly, which is fine.