Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

CHRISTMAS MORNING STRATA

F&L Market still has some country hams available for your Christmas table. $2.99 a pound. I make one of these every year the night before so I can just pop it in the oven first thing Christmas Morning. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1-pound loaf sourdough bread, cut into 1-inch cubes, about 3 quarts

8 eggs

2 1/3 cups half-and-half

Butter, for the pan

6 ounces country ham, diced

2 tablespoons bacon grease

2 cups julienned collard greens

1 small red bell pepper, stem and seeds removed, chopped

5 scallions, root ends trimmed, thinly sliced

3 ounces Parmesan, freshly grated

Directions:

This recipe requires bread cubes be soaked overnight.