Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

December 28th, 2017

DR. PEPPER STEAK TIPS

F&L Market has whole sirloin tips for $3.49 a pound. This is a delicious way to fix them.
Ingredients:
  • 1.5 pounds of beef sirloin tips (cut into 1 inch cubes)
  • 1 can of Dr. Pepper
  • ½ cup of Italian Dressing
  • ¾ cup of Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbeque Sauce
  • ¼ cup of Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablepoon of kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon of fresh ground pepper
Instructions:
  1. In a gallon size ziplock bag, cut and add the steak tips.
  2. Pour the Dr. Pepper, Italian dressing, Sweet Baby Ray’s barbeque sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper.
  3. Seal and make sure you massage the marinade into the steak tips.
  4. Refrigerate and marinate for at least 24 hours (I like to marinade for 2 days to get the extra flavor).
  5. Grill the steak tips on medium to high heat, turning once for 3-4 minutes a side depending upon how you like your steak. They can then be held in slow cooker on low.
  6. Enjoy!









