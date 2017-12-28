Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
DR. PEPPER STEAK TIPS
F&L Market has whole sirloin tips for $3.49 a pound. This is a delicious way to fix them.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 pounds of beef sirloin tips (cut into 1 inch cubes)
- 1 can of Dr. Pepper
- ½ cup of Italian Dressing
- ¾ cup of Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbeque Sauce
- ¼ cup of Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablepoon of kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon of fresh ground pepper
Instructions:
- In a gallon size ziplock bag, cut and add the steak tips.
- Pour the Dr. Pepper, Italian dressing, Sweet Baby Ray’s barbeque sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper.
- Seal and make sure you massage the marinade into the steak tips.
- Refrigerate and marinate for at least 24 hours (I like to marinade for 2 days to get the extra flavor).
- Grill the steak tips on medium to high heat, turning once for 3-4 minutes a side depending upon how you like your steak. They can then be held in slow cooker on low.
- Enjoy!