Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

December 29th, 2017

BROWN SUGAR PORK LOIN

F&L Market has whole pork loins for $1.99 a pound. This would be a lovely way to prepare it for New Years Day.
Ingredients:
  • 2 pounds Pork tenderloin
  • 1 teaspoon Ground sage
  • ½ teaspoon Salt
  • ¼ teaspoon Pepper
  • 1 clove Garlic; crushed
  • ½ cup Water
  • ½ cup Brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Cornstarch
  • ¼ cup Balsamic Vinegar
  • ½ cup Water
  • 2 tablespoons Soy sauce
Instructions:
  1. Mix together the seasonings: sage, salt, pepper and garlic.
  2. Rub over tenderloin. Place ½ cup water in slow cooker; place tenderloin in slow cooker.
  3. Cook on low for 6-8 hours.
  4. hour before the roast is finished, mix together the ingredients for the glaze in a small sauce pan: brown sugar, cornstarch, balsamic vinegar, water, soy sauce.
  5. Heat over medium and stir until mixture thickens, about 4 minutes.
  6. Brush roast with glaze 2 or 3 times during the last hour of cooking. (For a more caramelized crust: remove from crockpot and place on aluminum lined sheet pan, glaze, and set under broiler for 1-2 minutes until bubbly and caramelized. Repeat 2 to 3 more times until desired crust is achieved.)
  7. Serve with remaining glaze on the side.









