Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
BROWN SUGAR PORK LOIN
F&L Market has whole pork loins for $1.99 a pound. This would be a lovely way to prepare it for New Years Day.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds Pork tenderloin
- 1 teaspoon Ground sage
- ½ teaspoon Salt
- ¼ teaspoon Pepper
- 1 clove Garlic; crushed
- ½ cup Water
- ½ cup Brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon Cornstarch
- ¼ cup Balsamic Vinegar
- ½ cup Water
- 2 tablespoons Soy sauce
Instructions:
- Mix together the seasonings: sage, salt, pepper and garlic.
- Rub over tenderloin. Place ½ cup water in slow cooker; place tenderloin in slow cooker.
- Cook on low for 6-8 hours.
- hour before the roast is finished, mix together the ingredients for the glaze in a small sauce pan: brown sugar, cornstarch, balsamic vinegar, water, soy sauce.
- Heat over medium and stir until mixture thickens, about 4 minutes.
- Brush roast with glaze 2 or 3 times during the last hour of cooking. (For a more caramelized crust: remove from crockpot and place on aluminum lined sheet pan, glaze, and set under broiler for 1-2 minutes until bubbly and caramelized. Repeat 2 to 3 more times until desired crust is achieved.)
- Serve with remaining glaze on the side.