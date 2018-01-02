Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

BONELESS PORK CHOPS WITH BAKED CABBAGE

Today’s recipe features three of F&L Market‘s sale items. Boneless Pork Chops $2.49 a pound, Fresh Green Cabbage .39 lb and Creamy Red or White Potatoes 2 for $5. A complete pork chop dinner in a baking dish. Easy and tasty.

Ingredients:

  • 1 small head cabbage, shredded
  • 4 potatoes, peeled and sliced
  • salt to taste
  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 1/2 (10.75 ounce) can water
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 1 tsp fennel seed (Optional but I LOVE IT!)
  • 4 pork chops

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13 baking dish.
  2. Place a layer of shredded cabbage into baking dish and then a layer of sliced potatoes. Repeat cabbage and potatoes and salt.
  3. Simmer the soup, water and diced onion. Pour over cabbage and potatoes.
  4. In a skillet, brown each pork chop in a small amount of oil and place on top of mixture. Bake for 1 1/2 hours uncovered or until chops are tender.









