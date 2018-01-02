Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
BONELESS PORK CHOPS WITH BAKED CABBAGE
Today’s recipe features three of F&L Market‘s sale items. Boneless Pork Chops $2.49 a pound, Fresh Green Cabbage .39 lb and Creamy Red or White Potatoes 2 for $5. A complete pork chop dinner in a baking dish. Easy and tasty.
Ingredients:
- 1 small head cabbage, shredded
- 4 potatoes, peeled and sliced
- salt to taste
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1/2 (10.75 ounce) can water
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 tsp fennel seed (Optional but I LOVE IT!)
- 4 pork chops
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13 baking dish.
- Place a layer of shredded cabbage into baking dish and then a layer of sliced potatoes. Repeat cabbage and potatoes and salt.
- Simmer the soup, water and diced onion. Pour over cabbage and potatoes.
- In a skillet, brown each pork chop in a small amount of oil and place on top of mixture. Bake for 1 1/2 hours uncovered or until chops are tender.