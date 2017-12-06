Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

December 6th, 2017 | Written by:
BANG BANG SHRIMP PASTA
F&L Market has Argentine Shrimp, a 2 lb bag for $11.99. This is a wonderful dish that is so versital because it’s equally good with chicken.
Ingredients:
  • 1 lb of spaghetti or your favorite pasta of choice
  • 1 1/2 lbs of medium shrimp, peeled and deveined (or 1 pound boneless chicken, chopped)
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 tsp paprika
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh parsley
  • Black pepper to taste
For the Sauce:
  • 1/2 cup of Dukes mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup Thai sweet chili sauce (in the asian isle)
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons of lime juice
  • 1/4 tsp of crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 tablespoon onion powder
Instructions:
  1. In a large bowl, mix all ‘sauce’ ingredients together then set aside.
  2. Cook pasta, drain.
  3. Place the uncooked shrimp OR chicken in a medium bowl, add the paprika, 3 cloves of garlic, pepper
  4. In a large skillet, on medium high heat, add the coated uncooked shrimp OR chicken.
  5. Stir constantly while cooking until no longer pink- about 10 minutes
  6. Remove from heat and set aside.
  7. In a large bowl, combine the pasta, shrimp/chicken and sauce mixture and toss WELL.
  8. ENJOY!









