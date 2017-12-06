Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
BANG BANG SHRIMP PASTA
F&L Market has Argentine Shrimp, a 2 lb bag for $11.99. This is a wonderful dish that is so versital because it’s equally good with chicken.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb of spaghetti or your favorite pasta of choice
- 1 1/2 lbs of medium shrimp, peeled and deveined (or 1 pound boneless chicken, chopped)
- 1 1/2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 tsp paprika
- 1 Tablespoon fresh parsley
- Black pepper to taste
For the Sauce:
- 1/2 cup of Dukes mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup Thai sweet chili sauce (in the asian isle)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tablespoons of lime juice
- 1/4 tsp of crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/2 tablespoon onion powder
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, mix all ‘sauce’ ingredients together then set aside.
- Cook pasta, drain.
- Place the uncooked shrimp OR chicken in a medium bowl, add the paprika, 3 cloves of garlic, pepper
- In a large skillet, on medium high heat, add the coated uncooked shrimp OR chicken.
- Stir constantly while cooking until no longer pink- about 10 minutes
- Remove from heat and set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine the pasta, shrimp/chicken and sauce mixture and toss WELL.
- ENJOY!