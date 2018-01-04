Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
FRESH SPINACH TOMATO TORTELLINI SOUP
F&L Market has Boneless, Skinless chicken breast on sale for $1.69. They have everything else you need, as well, to make this yummy, warm soup during this cold snap!
Ingredients:
- 2-3 boneless chicken breast cut into chunks
- 1 large can of Roma tomatoes
- 1 1/2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 yellow onion finely chopped (1 1/2 cups)
- 6 cloves garlic , minced (more or less to taste)
- 2 quarts (8 cups) low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups water
- 1 (20 oz) package refrigerated three cheese tortellini
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 tsp granulated sugar
- 6 – 9 oz fresh spinach , chopped
- 3 Tbsp chopped fresh basil
- 1/2 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese, for serving
Instructions:
- In a pot, heat olive oil over medium heat, brown the chicken breast till brown, then add onion and saute until tender, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and saute 30 seconds longer. Pour in chicken broth and water, then increase temp to moderately high heat and bring to a boil. Once it reaches a boil, add tortellini, season with salt and pepper to tastes and boil 7 minutes (or longer if directed on tortellini package).
- Stir in sugar, tomatoes, spinach and basil and cook until heated through and spinach wilts. Serve warm topped with Parmesan cheese.