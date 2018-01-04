Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

FRESH SPINACH TOMATO TORTELLINI SOUP

F&L Market has Boneless, Skinless chicken breast on sale for $1.69. They have everything else you need, as well, to make this yummy, warm soup during this cold snap!

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 boneless chicken breast cut into chunks
  • 1 large can of Roma tomatoes
  • 1 1/2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 yellow onion finely chopped (1 1/2 cups)
  • 6 cloves garlic , minced (more or less to taste)
  • 2 quarts (8 cups) low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 (20 oz) package refrigerated three cheese tortellini
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 tsp granulated sugar
  • 6 – 9 oz fresh spinach , chopped
  • 3 Tbsp chopped fresh basil
  • 1/2 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese, for serving

Instructions:

  1. In a pot, heat olive oil over medium heat, brown the chicken breast till brown, then add onion and saute until tender, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and saute 30 seconds longer. Pour in chicken broth and water, then increase temp to moderately high heat and bring to a boil. Once it reaches a boil, add tortellini, season with salt and pepper to tastes and boil 7 minutes (or longer if directed on tortellini package).
  2. Stir in sugar, tomatoes, spinach and basil and cook until heated through and spinach wilts. Serve warm topped with Parmesan cheese.









Janet's Five & Dine

