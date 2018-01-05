Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
CREAMY LEMON THYME PORK CHOPS
This is a terrific way to fix them. Serve with a mashed potato and broccoli or asparagus for a delicious meal.
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless pork chops (rib or sirloin)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 1 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon creole seasoning
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- Green onions, garnish
Preparation:
- In a small bowl, whisk together flour, creole seasoning, garlic powder and onion powder, and season generously with salt and pepper.
- Dredge pork chops thoroughly in dry mixture, pressing gently so it adheres, then heat 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Once hot, add pork chops and cook, without moving (other than to flip), until browned on both sides. 6-7 minutes per side.
- Remove pork from heat and transfer to a plate. Cover to keep warm.
- Return skillet to heat and pour in wine, lemon juice and zest, minced garlic, and thyme, then season again with salt and pepper.
- Reduce heat to medium and stir everything together, making sure to scrape up the browned bits at the bottom of the pan. Return pork chops to pan, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until pork chops are cooked through.
- Remove pork chops to a plate (or to an oven preheated to 200º F), then add remaining butter to sauce in skillet. Whisk in heavy cream and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low again and simmer until thickened.
- Once desired thickness is reached, drizzle over pork chops and serve hot.