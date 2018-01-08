Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

January 8th, 2018 | Written by:

HONEY ROASTED BEEF SHOULDER

F&L Market has Boneless Beef Shoulder Roast for $2.99 a pound. This is a delicious way to prepare it! Give it a try!
  • 3lbs Beef shoulder
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • 1 tbsp black pepper
  • 1 tbsp thyme, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp rosemary, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp onion powder
  • 1 cup soy sauce
  • 1 cup beef stock
  • 2 tsp flour
  • 1 tbsp old bay seasoning
  • 2 tbsp honey or brown sugar

Preparation:

  • Preheat oven to 350-400 degrees.
  • In a bowl mix salt, pepper, onion powder, thyme leaf, rosemary, soy sauce, garlic, honey or brown sugar and old bay season.
  • Base the beef all over with the sauce mixture then place on a roasting tray with a rack.
  • Bake for 5 minutes per pound of meat, so a 5-pound roast would bake for 25 minutes, and a 7-pound roast would cook for 35 minutes. However, if you prefer your beef well done, then I would suggest roasting longer.
  • Make sure to continuously base the beef roast with the drippings whenever it gets dry.
  • In a sauce pan add leftover sauce mixture, remove the roast from the pan and pour the pan drippings and beef stock into the saucepan over medium heat.
  • Add flour and whisk until there are no lumps, stirring and bringing the sauce to a boil.
  • Slice the beef for serving, then pour sauce over beef slice.









