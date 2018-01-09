Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

January 9th, 2018 | Written by:

RUSTIC ROASTED CHICKEN

F&L Market has a 10 lb package of leg quarters for $5.90. This simple, delicious recipe will deliver a beautifully crisp skin, nicely seasoned and delicious.
Ingredients:
  • 4 chicken leg quarters, trimmed
  • 3 tbs vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp. paprika
  • 1 tsp. seasoning salt
  • 1/4 tsp. dried thyme
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
  • Salt and Pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper. In a small bowl whisk together oil, paprika, seasoning salt, thyme and garlic powder. Lay chicken on a rack in a large roasting pan. Baste liberally with marinade. Bake for 60-75 minutes, until juices run clear. Half way during cooking time, spoon some pan drippings over the chicken, and then again right before serving.









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test