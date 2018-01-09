Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
RUSTIC ROASTED CHICKEN
F&L Market has a 10 lb package of leg quarters for $5.90. This simple, delicious recipe will deliver a beautifully crisp skin, nicely seasoned and delicious.
Ingredients:
- 4 chicken leg quarters, trimmed
- 3 tbs vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. seasoning salt
- 1/4 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper. In a small bowl whisk together oil, paprika, seasoning salt, thyme and garlic powder. Lay chicken on a rack in a large roasting pan. Baste liberally with marinade. Bake for 60-75 minutes, until juices run clear. Half way during cooking time, spoon some pan drippings over the chicken, and then again right before serving.