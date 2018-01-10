Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
STICKY RIBS
F&L Market has pork spare ribs for .99 a pound. Yum!
Ingredients:
- 1 onion
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 1 cup dark soft brown sugar
- 4 cups tomato ketchup
- 1 cup dark soy sauce
- 1 rack of pork spare ribs
- Salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Heat your oven to 300 degrees.
- While the oven is warming, peel and roughly chop the onion. Then peel and crush the garlic in a garlic crusher.
- Place a frying pan over a medium heat until it is hot, then add the olive oil, onion and garlic. Fry for 4 to 5 minutes or until the onion has softened.
- Add the chilli (if using), fennel seeds and brown sugar and cook, stirring, for a further 1 to 2 minutes until the sugar has melted.
- Add the tomato ketchup and soy sauce and stir everything together. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes, until the sauce thickens up.
- Put the ribs into a deep-sided roasting tray and pour over the sauce.
- Cover the tray with foil and put it into the oven for 2 hours, then increase the oven temperature to 350 remove the foil and cook for 30 to 45 minutes more.
- Once cooked, remove the tray from the oven and let the ribs cool down so they are not too hot to handle before serving.
- Serve with lots of paper napkins because sticky fingers are guaranteed!