Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

January 10th, 2018

STICKY RIBS

F&L Market has pork spare ribs for .99 a pound. Yum!

Ingredients:

  • 1 onion
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1 tsp fennel seeds
  • 1 cup dark soft brown sugar
  • 4 cups tomato ketchup
  • 1 cup dark soy sauce
  • 1 rack of pork spare ribs
  • Salt and pepper
 Instructions:
  1. Heat your oven to 300 degrees.
  2. While the oven is warming, peel and roughly chop the onion. Then peel and crush the garlic in a garlic crusher.
  3. Place a frying pan over a medium heat until it is hot, then add the olive oil, onion and garlic. Fry for 4 to 5 minutes or until the onion has softened.
  4. Add the chilli (if using), fennel seeds and brown sugar and cook, stirring, for a further 1 to 2 minutes until the sugar has melted.
  5. Add the tomato ketchup and soy sauce and stir everything together. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes, until the sauce thickens up.
  6. Put the ribs into a deep-sided roasting tray and pour over the sauce.
  7. Cover the tray with foil and put it into the oven for 2 hours, then increase the oven temperature to 350 remove the foil and cook for 30 to 45 minutes more.
  8. Once cooked, remove the tray from the oven and let the ribs cool down so they are not too hot to handle before serving.
  9. Serve with lots of paper napkins because sticky fingers are guaranteed!









Janet's Five & Dine

