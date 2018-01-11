Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

January 11th, 2018 | Written by:

F&L Market has Chicken Wings for $1.99 a pound. These dry rub wings are fall off the bone tender! F&L has everything you need to make these delicious wings tonight!
Ingredients:
  • 4 pounds organic chicken wings
  • Dry Rub: 1 tablespoon granulated garlic, 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper, 1 tablespoon dry mustard, 1 tablespoon freshly cracked black pepper, 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • Sauce: 2 tablespoons olive oil, 4 tablespoons organic butter, 2 tablespoons reserved dry rub, 1 (12-ounce) bottle hot pepper sauce (check ingredients), 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Directions:

  1. Combine all dry rub spices in a large bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the mixture. Add the wings to bowl and mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour.
  2. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lay all wings flat on the baking sheet and bake for an hour turning halfway through.
  4. When the wings are almost done, melt the butter and then add other sauce ingredients.
  5. When ready to serve, add the wings to a large serving bowl, pour sauce over the wings and toss.









Janet's Five & Dine

