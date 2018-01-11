Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
F&L Market has Chicken Wings for $1.99 a pound. These dry rub wings are fall off the bone tender! F&L has everything you need to make these delicious wings tonight!
Ingredients:
- 4 pounds organic chicken wings
- Dry Rub: 1 tablespoon granulated garlic, 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper, 1 tablespoon dry mustard, 1 tablespoon freshly cracked black pepper, 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- Sauce: 2 tablespoons olive oil, 4 tablespoons organic butter, 2 tablespoons reserved dry rub, 1 (12-ounce) bottle hot pepper sauce (check ingredients), 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
Directions:
- Combine all dry rub spices in a large bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the mixture. Add the wings to bowl and mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour.
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lay all wings flat on the baking sheet and bake for an hour turning halfway through.
- When the wings are almost done, melt the butter and then add other sauce ingredients.
- When ready to serve, add the wings to a large serving bowl, pour sauce over the wings and toss.