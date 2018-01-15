Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

SWEET POTATO BEEF STEW

F&L Market has beef stew for $3.99 a pound. This is a beautiful recipe that uses sweet potatoes instead of white, and it is a delicious stew. Give it try!

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs beef stew meat preferably grass fed, cubed
  • 2 cups beef stock
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large sweet potato sliced into cubes
  • 1 medium white onion diced
  • 3 garlic cloves minced
  • 1 can of whole tomatoes large
  • 3 carrots sliced
  • 4 celery ribs sliced
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 5 sprigs thyme
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Toss your beef in flour salt and pepper, brown in olive oil with the onion and garlic in 2 tablespoons olive oil first, then add the the crock pot.
  2. Add all the ingredients to the crock pot and set on high for 1 hours, then turn it down to low for an additional 4 hours.









Janet's Five & Dine

