Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

January 16th, 2018 | Written by:

MAPLE DIJON CHICKEN
F&L Market has chicken breast for $1.69 a pound. This easy Maple Dijon marinade will have your mouth watering!

Ingredients:

  • 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp fresh thyme
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

Directions:

  1. Preheat barbecue to medium heat.
  2. In a small bowl, stir together maple syrup, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, thyme and garlic.
  3. Make shallow cuts to both sides of the chicken.
  4. Brush marinade over both sides of the chicken.
  5. Place chicken on the barbecue with lid down. Turn and baste often with marinade for the first five minutes. Continue to barbecue until the chicken feels springy when pressed and a meat thermometer reaches 165F, about 5 to 7 more minutes, depending on your barbecue.









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test