Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

MAPLE DIJON CHICKEN
Ingredients:
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
Directions:
- Preheat barbecue to medium heat.
- In a small bowl, stir together maple syrup, Dijon mustard, soy sauce, thyme and garlic.
- Make shallow cuts to both sides of the chicken.
- Brush marinade over both sides of the chicken.
- Place chicken on the barbecue with lid down. Turn and baste often with marinade for the first five minutes. Continue to barbecue until the chicken feels springy when pressed and a meat thermometer reaches 165F, about 5 to 7 more minutes, depending on your barbecue.