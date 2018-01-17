Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN THIGHS AND POTATOES
F&L Market has chicken thighs and drumsticks for .89 a pound. This recipe for Roasted Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes is a one-pan dinner prepared in 5 minutes with only 7 ingredients and is crazy tasty!
- 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1½ pounds Eastern or Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1 lemon, sliced
- 10 cloves garlic, peeled
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro or parsley leaves
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F, and season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a roasting pan set over two burners at medium high heat.
- Sear the chicken skin-side down in the roasting pan. After the chicken thighs have been searing for about 5-7 minutes, flip them over. Add the potatoes and stir them in the oil. Add the lemon slices and garlic cloves, tossing everything together so the potatoes and garlic are well-coated in olive oil.
- Transfer the chicken to the oven and cook for another 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the potatoes are tender. Remove from the oven and stir in the herbs.