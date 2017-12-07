Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

MISSISSIPPI ROAST

F&L Market has Boneless Beef Chuck Roast for $3.49 a pound. I will admit I was a skeptic about this recipe at first, but Holy Cow it is tasty! Enjoy!

1 chuck roast (4-5lbs)

1 packet ranch dressing/dip mix

1 packet gravy mix (chicken/brown/au jus)

1 stick butter

5-10 pepperoncini peppers

Put roast in crock pot. Sprinkle ranch mix and gravy mix on top. Add butter and place the peppers around it on top of the meat. Cook on low 8-10 hours.