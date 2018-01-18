Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

BUTTER BASTED RIBEYE

F&L Market has Whole Boneless Ribeyes for $5.49 a pound. As a rule, I only grill steaks; but when it is 17 degrees, I’m not eager to grill out. This is the only way I will prepare a steak inside. Pretty Delicious. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
  • Two 1¼ pound, boneless rib eye steaks
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 2 rosemary sprigs
Instructions:
  1. Rub the rib eyes with 1 Tbsp. of olive oil then season with salt and pepper.
  2. Let the meat stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
  3. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 Tbsp. of the oil until shimmering.
  4. Add the steaks and cook over high heat until crusty on the bottom, about 5 minutes.
  5. Turn the steaks and add the butter, thyme, garlic and rosemary to the skillet.
  6. Cook over high heat while continually basting with the butter, garlic and herbs until the steaks are medium-rare. About 5 – 7 minutes.
  7. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and lest for 10 minutes.
  8. Serve.









