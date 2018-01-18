Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
BUTTER BASTED RIBEYE
F&L Market has Whole Boneless Ribeyes for $5.49 a pound. As a rule, I only grill steaks; but when it is 17 degrees, I’m not eager to grill out. This is the only way I will prepare a steak inside. Pretty Delicious. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- Two 1¼ pound, boneless rib eye steaks
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 4 thyme sprigs
- 3 garlic cloves
- 2 rosemary sprigs
Instructions:
- Rub the rib eyes with 1 Tbsp. of olive oil then season with salt and pepper.
- Let the meat stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 Tbsp. of the oil until shimmering.
- Add the steaks and cook over high heat until crusty on the bottom, about 5 minutes.
- Turn the steaks and add the butter, thyme, garlic and rosemary to the skillet.
- Cook over high heat while continually basting with the butter, garlic and herbs until the steaks are medium-rare. About 5 – 7 minutes.
- Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and lest for 10 minutes.
- Serve.