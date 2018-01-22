Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
FIRECRACKER CHICKEN
F&L Market has boneless, skinless chicken breast for $1.69 a pound. This recipe is both sweet and spicy and packed with flavor! We love this served over rice with steamed broccoli.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup hot/chili sauce (such as Frank’s Red Hot or Sriracha)
- 1/2 cup brown sugar or honey
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 1 pinch red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 pound boneless and skinless chicken breasts
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Heat the hot sauce, sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and chili pepper flakes in a small sauce pan until the sugar has melted into the sauce.
- Heat the oil in a large oven safe skillet over medium-high heat, season the chicken with the salt and pepper, add to the pan and brown, about 3-5 minutes per side.
- Transfer to a preheated 400F/200C oven and bake until the chicken is cooked, about 10-15 minutes, basting with the sauce every 5 minutes.
- Enjoy with the remaining sauce!