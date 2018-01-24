Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

JR’S CHICKEN SALAD CURRY

F&L Market has split chicken breasts .99 a pound. This is the perfect chicken to use for recipe. This chicken salad can be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Don’t skip the curry or almonds!

1/2 cup mayo

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 tsp curry

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

2 tsp lemon juice

1/2 cup chopped celery

2-1/2 cup cooked chicken, chopped

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup coarsely chopped smoked almonds

1/4 cup golden raisins

Boil your chicken with salt and pepper, allow to cool. Shred and add remaining ingredients while the chicken is still warm.