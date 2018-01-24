Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

JR’S CHICKEN SALAD CURRY

F&L Market has split chicken breasts .99 a pound. This is the perfect chicken to use for recipe. This chicken salad can be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Don’t skip the curry or almonds!
  • 1/2 cup mayo
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 tsp curry
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 2-1/2 cup cooked chicken, chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped smoked almonds
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins
Boil your chicken with salt and pepper, allow to cool. Shred and add remaining ingredients while the chicken is still warm.









