Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
CAPRESE STUFFED BALSAMIC CHICKEN BREAST
F&L Market has boneless, skinless chicken breast!
Ingredients:
- 4 chicken breasts
- Salt and pepper, to season
- 1 teaspoon each of dried oregano and dried basil
- 2 roma tomatoes, sliced thinly
- 1/4 cup sun dried tomato strips in oil
- 4 mozzarella cheese slices (or cheese of choice)
- 12 basil leaves, divided
- 4 cloves garlic, minced or finely chopped
- 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut a pocket about 3/4 quarter of the way through on the thickest side of each breast, being careful not to cut all the way.
- Season chicken with salt, pepper, and dried herbs. Pour 1 teaspoon of sun dried tomato oil over each breast, rubbing some of the seasoning inside the pockets.
- Fill each with 2 slices fresh tomato, 2 teaspoons sun dried tomato strips, one slice mozzarella cheese and basil leaves.
- Seal with 3-4 toothpicks diagonally to keep the filling inside while cooking.
- Heat 2 teaspoons of sun dried tomato oil (or olive oil) in a skillet or non stick pan over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and fry for 2 minutes on each side until golden.
- While the chicken is cooking, mix together the garlic, balsamic vinegar and brown sugar in a small jug. Pour the mixture into the pan around the chicken; bring to a simmer while stirring occasionally, until the glaze has slightly thickened (about 2-3 minutes).
- Transfer pan to the preheated oven and continue to cook for a further 10-15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the cheese has melted.
- Remove toothpicks and drizzle with pan juices.