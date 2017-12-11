Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
SPICY SHRIMP BURRITO BOWL
F&L Market has Argentine Shrimp 2lb bag for $11.99 and This is a great weeknight meal.
Ingredients:
Spicy Shrimp:
- 2½ teaspoons chili powder
- 2½ teaspoons cumin
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1½ pounds shrimp, deveined & shelled
- Corn Salsa:
- 2 cups corn, (thawed if frozen)
- ½ red onion, diced
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup diced tomatoes (I used cherry)
- 1 lime juiced
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
Cilantro Rice:
- 4 cups, cooked rice
- 2 limes, juiced
- ⅓ cup chopped cilantro
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Optional Toppings:
- fresh cilantro, avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, or hot sauce
Instructions:
Cilantro Rice:
- Start by cooking the rice according to the package directions. Once the rice is done mix in the lime juice, sugar, cilantro, and salt.
Corn Salsa:
- In a medium sized bowl mix the corn, black beans, red onion, tomatoes, lime juice and garlic powder.
- Spicy Shrimp:
- Mix the spices together in a small bowl and set aside.
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil or olive oil. Add the shrimp and sprinkle the spice mixture over the shrimp, stir. Cook the shrimp until cooked through, about 3-5 minutes (depending on the size). remove from heat.
- To assemble the bowls layer rice, corn salsa, and shrimp. Top with any of the toppings that you desire.
- Notes If you do not want the shrimp too spicy try adding only half of the seasoning mix to the shrimp when cooking.
- I start by starting to cook my rice and as my rice is cooking I make the Salsa and cook the Shrimp. That way everything is ready at the same time.