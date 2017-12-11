Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

SPICY SHRIMP BURRITO BOWL

F&L Market has Argentine Shrimp 2lb bag for $11.99 and This is a great weeknight meal.
Ingredients:
Spicy Shrimp:
  • 2½ teaspoons chili powder
  • 2½ teaspoons cumin
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1½ pounds shrimp, deveined & shelled
  • Corn Salsa:
  • 2 cups corn, (thawed if frozen)
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup diced tomatoes (I used cherry)
  • 1 lime juiced
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder

Cilantro Rice:

  • 4 cups, cooked rice
  • 2 limes, juiced
  • ⅓ cup chopped cilantro
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • Optional Toppings:
  • fresh cilantro, avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, or hot sauce
Instructions:
Cilantro Rice:
  1. Start by cooking the rice according to the package directions. Once the rice is done mix in the lime juice, sugar, cilantro, and salt.

Corn Salsa:

  1. In a medium sized bowl mix the corn, black beans, red onion, tomatoes, lime juice and garlic powder.
  2. Spicy Shrimp:
  3. Mix the spices together in a small bowl and set aside.
  4. In a large skillet over medium-high heat add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil or olive oil. Add the shrimp and sprinkle the spice mixture over the shrimp, stir. Cook the shrimp until cooked through, about 3-5 minutes (depending on the size). remove from heat.
  5. To assemble the bowls layer rice, corn salsa, and shrimp. Top with any of the toppings that you desire.
  • Notes If you do not want the shrimp too spicy try adding only half of the seasoning mix to the shrimp when cooking.
  • I start by starting to cook my rice and as my rice is cooking I make the Salsa and cook the Shrimp. That way everything is ready at the same time.









