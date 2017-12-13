Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK MEATLOAF
F&L Market has a value pack of ground beef for $2.29 a pound and this is a great way to prepare it! Also works great as leftovers for a Philly cheese steak hoagie sandwich.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 small yellow onion diced
- 1 small green bell pepper diced
- 8 ounces brown mushrooms minced
- 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 2 pounds lean ground beef 80/20 or 85/15
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 8 ounces Provolone Cheese Slices
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and spray a large loaf pan with cooking spray.
- In a large skillet, add the butter and the onions and bell peppers, mushrooms, salt and pepper.
- Let brown for 1-2 minutes before stirring, then let brown for another 1-2 minutes before stirring again.
- Let cool for five minutes.
- In a large bowl add the ground beef, ketchup,Worcestershire sauce, eggs, panko breadcrumbs and the cooled vegetable mixture.
- Add half the mixture to your loaf pan then add half of the cheese to the middle of the pan in a 2 inch.