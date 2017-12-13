Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

December 13th, 2017 | Written by:

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK MEATLOAF

F&L Market has a value pack of ground beef for $2.29 a pound and this is a great way to prepare it! Also works great as leftovers for a Philly cheese steak hoagie sandwich.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 small yellow onion diced
  • 1 small green bell pepper diced
  • 8 ounces brown mushrooms minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
  • 2 pounds lean ground beef 80/20 or 85/15
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 8 ounces Provolone Cheese Slices

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and spray a large loaf pan with cooking spray.
  2. In a large skillet, add the butter and the onions and bell peppers, mushrooms, salt and pepper.
  3. Let brown for 1-2 minutes before stirring, then let brown for another 1-2 minutes before stirring again.
  4. Let cool for five minutes.
  5. In a large bowl add the ground beef, ketchup,Worcestershire sauce, eggs, panko breadcrumbs and the cooled vegetable mixture.
  6. Add half the mixture to your loaf pan then add half of the cheese to the middle of the pan in a 2 inch.









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test