Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

BEEF ENCHILADA DIP

F&L Market’s Value Pack of ground beef for $2.29 makes for a deliciously different appetizer for your Holiday table. I have to include some type of spicy, Tex-Mex offering at any parties we have, this is a tasty one.
Ingredients:
  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 1/2 large onion , diced finely (about 1 cup)
  • 2 cloves garlic , minced
  • 2 (10 oz) cans Old El Paso red enchilada sauce
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • (optional) chopped cilantro, sour cream, or olives for garnish
  • Tortilla chips for dipping

Instructions:

  1. In a large skillet (12-inch), brown the beef and onion. Add the garlic and cook for about a minute. Drain the meat.
  2. Add the enchilada sauce to the meat and stir until combined. Bring mixture up to medium-high heat.
  3. Sprinkle the cheddar cheese evenly over the mixture. Reduce heat to low. Cover and let the cheese melt.
  4. Garnish with cilantro and sour cream and serve with tortilla chips for dipping.









