Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
BEEF ENCHILADA DIP
F&L Market’s Value Pack of ground beef for $2.29 makes for a deliciously different appetizer for your Holiday table. I have to include some type of spicy, Tex-Mex offering at any parties we have, this is a tasty one.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1/2 large onion , diced finely (about 1 cup)
- 2 cloves garlic , minced
- 2 (10 oz) cans Old El Paso red enchilada sauce
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- (optional) chopped cilantro, sour cream, or olives for garnish
- Tortilla chips for dipping
Instructions:
- In a large skillet (12-inch), brown the beef and onion. Add the garlic and cook for about a minute. Drain the meat.
- Add the enchilada sauce to the meat and stir until combined. Bring mixture up to medium-high heat.
- Sprinkle the cheddar cheese evenly over the mixture. Reduce heat to low. Cover and let the cheese melt.
- Garnish with cilantro and sour cream and serve with tortilla chips for dipping.