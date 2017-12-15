Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market

December 15th, 2017 | Written by:

CUBAN SHREDDED BEEF

F&L Market has chuck roast for $3.49 lb, and this is a unconventional but delicious way to prepare it. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

FOR SERVING THE MEAT…

  • 6 whole cloves garlic
  • 2-2 1/2 lbs. beef chuck roast or flank steak
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 2 (8 ounce) cans tomato sauce
  • 1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chilies
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 teaspoons EACH dried oregano AND salt
  • 1 tablespoon EACH ground cumin AND white vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro + more for serving

Instructions:

  1. Take the beef chuck roast and using a small paring knife, make 3 small ‘x’ marks into the meat. Take 3 cloves of garlic and insert them into the 3 ‘x’ marks so that the clove is completely inserted into the thickness of roast. Season both sides of the meat with a pinch of salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large, deep skillet. Add the beef in one piece and fry on each side for 5 minutes, turning only when the exterior is browned. This will splatter a bit but don’t cover the pan as the meat will end up steaming rather than searing.
  2. Chop the remaining 3 cloves of garlic into thin slices and add to the slow cooker along with all the remaining ropa vieja ingredients. I used a 6 quart slow cooker but a 3 quart slow cooker will work too. Cover and let cook on the low setting for 7-8 hours. When the beef falls apart easily when pulled with two forks, it’s done. Shred the beef with the forks and give it a stir. Taste for seasonings, season with additional salt and pepper as desired.

To Serve:

  • Serve over a bed of rice with Cuban-style black beans on the side topped with additional cilantro and a few lime wedges. You can also use the shredded beef for burritos, breakfast quesadillas, or tacos! The possibilities are endless!

Ingredients:

FOR THE BEAN  BOWL…

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 medium red onion, diced
  • 1-2 jalapeños, seeded + ribs removed then diced
  • 4-5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 (15 ounce cans) black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup warm water
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½-1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder (optional)
  • 2-3 tablespoons cilantro
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice (or more!)

Directions:

  1. Heat the oil in a stockpot or dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sauté the onions and jalapeños for 4-5 minutes or until they turn translucent. Add the garlic and continue to cook for 30 seconds.
  2. Add the black beans, warm water, salt, cumin, and chili powder and bring to a boil. When boiling, reduce the heat so that it simmers. Allow to cook for 10-15 minutes or until most of the water evaporates leaving a thick sort of broth. At this point, if you’d like to thicken the beans a bit more you can remove about ½ – 1 cup of beans and mash them (using a potato masher or a wooden spoon) to make a thick sort of paste but this is optional. Add the beans back into the pot and stir. Top with fresh cilantro and lime juice stir to combine.

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test