Janet’s Five and Dine sponsored by F&L Market
CUBAN SHREDDED BEEF
F&L Market has chuck roast for $3.49 lb, and this is a unconventional but delicious way to prepare it. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
FOR SERVING THE MEAT…
- 6 whole cloves garlic
- 2-2 1/2 lbs. beef chuck roast or flank steak
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 2 (8 ounce) cans tomato sauce
- 1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
- 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chilies
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons EACH dried oregano AND salt
- 1 tablespoon EACH ground cumin AND white vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro + more for serving
Instructions:
- Take the beef chuck roast and using a small paring knife, make 3 small ‘x’ marks into the meat. Take 3 cloves of garlic and insert them into the 3 ‘x’ marks so that the clove is completely inserted into the thickness of roast. Season both sides of the meat with a pinch of salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large, deep skillet. Add the beef in one piece and fry on each side for 5 minutes, turning only when the exterior is browned. This will splatter a bit but don’t cover the pan as the meat will end up steaming rather than searing.
- Chop the remaining 3 cloves of garlic into thin slices and add to the slow cooker along with all the remaining ropa vieja ingredients. I used a 6 quart slow cooker but a 3 quart slow cooker will work too. Cover and let cook on the low setting for 7-8 hours. When the beef falls apart easily when pulled with two forks, it’s done. Shred the beef with the forks and give it a stir. Taste for seasonings, season with additional salt and pepper as desired.
To Serve:
- Serve over a bed of rice with Cuban-style black beans on the side topped with additional cilantro and a few lime wedges. You can also use the shredded beef for burritos, breakfast quesadillas, or tacos! The possibilities are endless!
Ingredients:
FOR THE BEAN BOWL…
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 medium red onion, diced
- 1-2 jalapeños, seeded + ribs removed then diced
- 4-5 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 (15 ounce cans) black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup warm water
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½-1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder (optional)
- 2-3 tablespoons cilantro
- 3 tablespoons lime juice (or more!)
Directions:
- Heat the oil in a stockpot or dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sauté the onions and jalapeños for 4-5 minutes or until they turn translucent. Add the garlic and continue to cook for 30 seconds.
- Add the black beans, warm water, salt, cumin, and chili powder and bring to a boil. When boiling, reduce the heat so that it simmers. Allow to cook for 10-15 minutes or until most of the water evaporates leaving a thick sort of broth. At this point, if you’d like to thicken the beans a bit more you can remove about ½ – 1 cup of beans and mash them (using a potato masher or a wooden spoon) to make a thick sort of paste but this is optional. Add the beans back into the pot and stir. Top with fresh cilantro and lime juice stir to combine.