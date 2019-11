Janet’s Pumpkin Dip

1 large container of Cool Whip

2 small cans of packed pumpkin

1 small instant vanilla pudding

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

Mix together pudding, pumpkin and pie spice, after that it fully incorporated fold in the cool whip, Serve with ginger snaps and fresh cut apples.