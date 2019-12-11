JR’s Christmas Punch

F & L Market is giving away a $10 gift card for every $100 of gift cards sold
This is my go to Christmas punch, no too sweet and a perfect vehicle should you decide to go for a more “adult” version!
INGREDIENTS
- 6 cups pomegranate-cranberry juice such as Ocean Spray
- 1 can frozen limeade concentrate
- 6 cups lime flavored sparkling water
- 2 cups fresh cranberries
- 2 limes sliced
- 4 sprigs mint
- Optional addition: rum, or vodka in quantity of your choice.
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place the pomegranate-cranberry juice and limeade concentrate in a pitcher. Stir until combined.
- Add the sparkling water and stir until well combined.
- Garnish with cranberries, limes and mint, then serve.