JR’s Christmas Punch

Published December 11, 2019 | By Harrison Hartzog

This is my go to Christmas punch, no too sweet and a perfect vehicle should you decide to go for a more “adult” version!  

INGREDIENTS

  • 6 cups pomegranate-cranberry juice such as Ocean Spray
  • 1 can frozen limeade concentrate
  • 6 cups lime flavored sparkling water
  • 2 cups fresh cranberries
  • 2 limes sliced
  • 4 sprigs mint
  • Optional addition: rum, or vodka in quantity of your choice.

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Place the pomegranate-cranberry juice and limeade concentrate in a pitcher. Stir until combined.
  1. Add the sparkling water and stir until well combined.
  2. Garnish with cranberries, limes and mint, then serve.

