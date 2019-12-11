JR’s Christmas Punch

This is my go to Christmas punch, no too sweet and a perfect vehicle should you decide to go for a more “adult” version!

INGREDIENTS

6 cups pomegranate-cranberry juice such as Ocean Spray

1 can frozen limeade concentrate

6 cups lime flavored sparkling water

2 cups fresh cranberries

2 limes sliced

4 sprigs mint

Optional addition: rum, or vodka in quantity of your choice.

INSTRUCTIONS

Place the pomegranate-cranberry juice and limeade concentrate in a pitcher. Stir until combined.