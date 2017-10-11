Killer Chicken Marinade
F&L Market has a 10lb bag of Leg Quarters for $6.29. This Killer Marinade is the perfect way to prepare them!
Ingredients:
- 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken leg quarters
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp sesame oil
- 4 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tbsp lemon or lime juice
- 5 Tbsp honey or maple syrup
- 6 cloves of garlic, minced
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tsp kosher salt (plus more to taste)
Instructions:
- Mix all ingredients for the marinade together in a large bowl or a plastic zip-lock bag. Add the chicken and make sure that every piece is covered evenly. Marinate in a fridge for at least 30 minutes to 2 hours or, better yet, overnight.
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.
- Place the chicken and all of the marinade in a baking dish. Bake uncovered at 450 degrees F for 25-30 minutes with the skin side up, until the internal temperature reaches 165°F. To make sure the chicken tops are nicely browned and do not dry out, baste the chicken in the juices and marinade about 15-20 minutes into baking.
- To get a nicely browned, crisped up skin, turn on the broiler for 2-3 minutes when the quarters are almost done cooking. Monitor broiling very closely as the tops may burn if broiled for too long.