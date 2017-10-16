Korean Style Pork Chops

October 16th, 2017
F&L Market is featuring a Pork Steak Value pack for $1.89 a pound this week. Here is a delicious way to prepare it! I like to serve this particular entree with a friend rice and steamed broccoli.
Ingredients:
  • 4 pork chops
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce low sodium
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • 1 tsp ginger minced
  • 2 tsp sriracha sauce
  • black pepper to taste
Instructions:
  1. Preheat oven to 400 F degrees.
  2. In a medium size bowl whisk together the soy sauce, honey, garlic, ginger, sesame oil and sriracha sauce. Pour over pork chops and let marinade for about 20 minutes.
  3. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet for medium high heat. Add pork chops, without marinade, and cook for about 5 minutes for the first side, or until it gets a nice brownish color. Flip the pork chops and pour the remaining marinade over them. Cook another 5 min on this side.
  4. Place the skillet in the oven to finish cooking them. Roast for about 10 minutes, or until pork chops are completely cooked through. (If they are a thinner cut, additional cook time will not be required.)









