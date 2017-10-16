Korean Style Pork Chops
F&L Market is featuring a Pork Steak Value pack for $1.89 a pound this week. Here is a delicious way to prepare it! I like to serve this particular entree with a friend rice and steamed broccoli.
Ingredients:
- 4 pork chops
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/4 cup soy sauce low sodium
- 2 tbsp honey
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp ginger minced
- 2 tsp sriracha sauce
- black pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400 F degrees.
- In a medium size bowl whisk together the soy sauce, honey, garlic, ginger, sesame oil and sriracha sauce. Pour over pork chops and let marinade for about 20 minutes.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet for medium high heat. Add pork chops, without marinade, and cook for about 5 minutes for the first side, or until it gets a nice brownish color. Flip the pork chops and pour the remaining marinade over them. Cook another 5 min on this side.
- Place the skillet in the oven to finish cooking them. Roast for about 10 minutes, or until pork chops are completely cooked through. (If they are a thinner cut, additional cook time will not be required.)