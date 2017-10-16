Korean Style Pork Chops

F&L Market is featuring a Pork Steak Value pack for $1.89 a pound this week. Here is a delicious way to prepare it! I like to serve this particular entree with a friend rice and steamed broccoli.

Ingredients:

4 pork chops

1 tbsp olive oil

1/4 cup soy sauce low sodium

2 tbsp honey

4 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp ginger minced

2 tsp sriracha sauce

black pepper to taste

Instructions: