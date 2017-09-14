Lasagna Stuffed Peppers
(Servings: 6-8)
INGREDIENTS:
- 6-8 bell peppers, various colors
- 1 onion, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- ½ pound ground beef
- ½ pound sweet Italian sausage
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
- 1 28-ounce can tomato sauce
- 15 ounces whole milk ricotta
- 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
- ½ cup fresh basil, chopped
- 1 egg
- 8-10 cooked lasagna noodles, quartered
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
PREPARATION:
- Preheat oven to 350˚F/180˚C.
- Cut the top off of each pepper and remove the seeds. Transfer to a square baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes, to soften.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large pot, or dutch oven, over medium high heat. 4. Add the onion and garlic, cook until softened.
- Add the ground beef, sausage, salt, and pepper. Cook until the meat has browned on all sides.
- Add the diced tomatoes and tomato sauce. Bring the mixture to a light simmer. 7. Simmer for 5-10 minutes, remove from heat and set aside.
- In a small bowl, combine ricotta, parmesan, basil, and egg. Mix together with a fork, set aside.
- Remove the peppers from the oven, drain any excess water that accumulated inside.
- Assemble the lasagna in each pepper. Alternate 2 tablespoons of sauce, 1 lasagna noodle, 2 tablespoons ricotta mixture, and 1 lasagna noodle until the peppers are full. Top with mozzarella cheese.
- Bake in preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, until the cheese is melted and slightly browned.
- Rest for 10 minutes before serving.
- Enjoy!