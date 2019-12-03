Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Enchiladas

If you have leftover turkey from thanksgiving, give this recipe a try. I think this is my most favorite way to use leftover Turkey. Super easy and so very yummy!

WHAT YOU NEED

1 cups Turkey Shredded, Cooked

3/4 cups Stuffing prepared

3/4 cups Colby Jack Cheese Shredded

10 oz Enchilada Sauce

4 Tortillas (I prefer corn)