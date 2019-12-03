Download the WLNI App

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Enchiladas

Published December 3, 2019 | By Janet Rose
Sign up to be a F & L Market VIP customer by texting flmarket to 83361. If you have leftover turkey from thanksgiving, give this recipe a try. I think this is my most favorite way to use leftover Turkey. Super easy and so very yummy!
WHAT YOU NEED
  • 1 cups Turkey Shredded, Cooked
  • 3/4 cups Stuffing prepared
  • 3/4 cups Colby Jack Cheese Shredded
  • 10 oz Enchilada Sauce
  • 4 Tortillas (I prefer corn)
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and lightly grease an 8 x 8-inch pan with cooking spray.
  2. Pour 1/3 cup of enchilada sauce in the pan and spread to coat the bottom of the pan.
  3. Combine shredded turkey, stuffing, and 1/2 cup cheese in a medium bowl and stir.
  4. Spread a scoop of the filling down the center of each tortilla and roll up.
  5. Place the enchiladas in the pan and cover with enchilada sauce. Sprinkle remaining cheese over the top and bake for 20 minutes.

WLNI - Mel Wheeler, Inc.