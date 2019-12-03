Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Enchiladas

Sign up to be a F & L Market VIP customer by texting flmarket to 83361. If you have leftover turkey from thanksgiving, give this recipe a try. I think this is my most favorite way to use leftover Turkey. Super easy and so very yummy!
WHAT YOU NEED
- 1 cups Turkey Shredded, Cooked
- 3/4 cups Stuffing prepared
- 3/4 cups Colby Jack Cheese Shredded
- 10 oz Enchilada Sauce
- 4 Tortillas (I prefer corn)
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and lightly grease an 8 x 8-inch pan with cooking spray.
- Pour 1/3 cup of enchilada sauce in the pan and spread to coat the bottom of the pan.
- Combine shredded turkey, stuffing, and 1/2 cup cheese in a medium bowl and stir.
- Spread a scoop of the filling down the center of each tortilla and roll up.
- Place the enchiladas in the pan and cover with enchilada sauce. Sprinkle remaining cheese over the top and bake for 20 minutes.