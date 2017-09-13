Lemon Chicken Rigatoni

September 13th, 2017 | Written by:

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons butter or margarine
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 cups uncooked rigatoni pasta (6 oz)
  • 2 cups Progresso™ chicken broth (from 32-oz carton)
  • 2 cups frozen broccoli cuts
  • 2 cups chopped deli rotisserie chicken (from 2- to 2 1/2-lb chicken)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
  • 1/4 up shredded Parmesan cheese
Steps:
  1. In 12-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic; cook about 1 minute, stirring occasionally, until softened.
  2. Stir in uncooked pasta and broth. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally; reduce heat to medium-low. Cover; simmer 11 minutes. Stir well.
  3. Spread broccoli and chicken over pasta. Cover; cook 12 to 14 minutes longer or until pasta is tender.
  4. Stir in lemon peel. Top with cheese.









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test