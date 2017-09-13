Lemon Chicken Rigatoni
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons butter or margarine
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 cups uncooked rigatoni pasta (6 oz)
- 2 cups Progresso™ chicken broth (from 32-oz carton)
- 2 cups frozen broccoli cuts
- 2 cups chopped deli rotisserie chicken (from 2- to 2 1/2-lb chicken)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
- 1/4 up shredded Parmesan cheese
Steps:
- In 12-inch skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic; cook about 1 minute, stirring occasionally, until softened.
- Stir in uncooked pasta and broth. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally; reduce heat to medium-low. Cover; simmer 11 minutes. Stir well.
- Spread broccoli and chicken over pasta. Cover; cook 12 to 14 minutes longer or until pasta is tender.
- Stir in lemon peel. Top with cheese.