Lemon Cool Whip Cookies

F & L Market has Ducan Hines Cake Mix .99 each. Keep these on hand and make any flavor into cookies for Santa! Super easy and adds variety to any cookie tray. My favorite is Lemon!

Ingredients:

1 box lemon cake mix

1 tub of Cool Whip (8 ounce)

1 egg

½ – 1 cup powdered sugar

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350F. Spray Cookie sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, mix together cake mix, cool whip and egg. The mix will be VERY fluffy. Just keep mixing until well combined.

Use a small cookie scoop or two spoons to drop rounded cookie dough into powdered sugar. Roll dough ball until completely covered. Set cookies on cookie sheet, about 2 inches apart.

Bake at 350F for 8 minutes or until very lightly golden around the edges. Let cool on the cookie sheet for a couple of minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

Store at room temperature in airtight container. These are best eaten within a day or two of baking.

That is it! I told you this was a very easy recipe.