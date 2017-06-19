Lemon Herb Mediterranean Pasta Salad
Ingredients
- 12 ounces | dry pasta (Penne)
FOR LEMON HERB DRESSING:
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons water
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
- 2 teaspoons garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Cracked pepper, to taste
FOR SALAD:
- 4 cups Romaine lettuce leaves, washed and dried
- 1 large cucumber, diced
- 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and chopped
- ½ of a large red pepper , deseeded and cut into thin strips
- 9 ounces grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
- ½ a red onion, thinly sliced
- ½ cup pitted kalamata olives, sliced
- ⅓ cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, drained
- 5-6 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
Instructions
- Boil the pasta in a large pot of salted water until al dente. Drain in a colander or strainer, then rinse under cold water to take the heat out. Transfer the pasta to a large mixing bowl.
- While pasta is boiling, prepare your dressing. Whisk together all of the marinade/dressing ingredients in a large jug.
- Add all of the salad ingredients into the salad bowl along with the pasta, and drizzle with the dressing. Toss all of the ingredients together until everything is coated evenly in dressing. Season with extra salt and pepper, if desired.
- Serve immediately.