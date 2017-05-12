Lemon Rosemary Cake

Ingredients:

½ cup extra virgin olive oil 2 tbsp all purpose flour and additional (about 3 cups)

1 ½ tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

½ cup olive oil

½ cup fat-free milk

2 tsp grated lemon rind

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp lemon extract

3 large eggs

1 cup icing sugar

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice fresh rosemary sprig (optional)

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 350

2. Coat a tube pan with cooking spray.

3. Dust with 2 tablespoons flour.

4. Weigh or lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups. Level with a knife.

5. Combine flour and next four ingredients (through to salt) in a large bowl.

6. Place granulated sugar and next seven ingredients (through to eggs) in a medium bowl; beat at low speed for two minutes or until smooth.

7. Add to flour mixture, beat until blended.

8. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake at 180° for 45 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean.

9. Remove from pan and cool for 15 minutes on wire rack.

10. Combine powdered sugar and one tablespoon lemon juice, stir until smooth. Drizzle sugar mixture over cake.

11. Garnish with rosemary if desired.