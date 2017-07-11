Loaded Chicken Salad

(This is one of dozens of Chicken Salad recipes I rotate. Delicious and hearty!)
  • 2 Cups chicken breast, shredded or cubed
  • 1/4 Cup Dukes mayonnaise
  • 1/2 Cup sour cream
  • 1 Cup celery, finely chopped
  • 1 Cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/4 Cup yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 3 Green onions, sliced
  • 1/2 Cup bacon crumbles
  • Salt & Pepper
Instructions
  1. Place the chicken, celery, onions, bacon, and cheese in a large bowl and top with the mayonnaise and sour cream.
  2. Mix well until everything is evenly coated and distributed throughout.
  3. Season with salt and pepper to taste. I usually use between ½-1 tsp of each.
  4. Serve on toast, in an avocado, tomato, in a lettuce wrap, with crackers or your favorite way to eat chicken salad.








