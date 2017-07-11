Loaded Chicken Salad

(This is one of dozens of Chicken Salad recipes I rotate. Delicious and hearty!)

2 Cups chicken breast, shredded or cubed

1/4 Cup Dukes mayonnaise

1/2 Cup sour cream

1 Cup celery, finely chopped

1 Cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 Cup yellow onion, finely chopped

3 Green onions, sliced

1/2 Cup bacon crumbles

Salt & Pepper

Instructions