Loaded Reuben Roasted Potatoes
INGREDIENTS
- 2 lbs golden potatoes
- 3 Tbsp vegetable oil
- Salt and fresh cracked black pepper
- ¼ to ⅓ lb corned beef
- ½ cup sauerkraut, squeezed
- ¼ cup thousand island dressing
- 1¼ cup shredded Swiss cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400 and line a rimmed cookie baking sheet with aluminum foil.
- Wash and dry potatoes. Dice potatoes into about ¼ inch cubes. In a mixing bowl, toss diced potatoes with salt, pepper, and oil, coating them completely.
- Spread potatoes in the prepared baking sheet, evenly, trying not to overcrowd them.
- Bake potatoes until golden brown, it will take 20-25 minutes, depending on the thickness of potatoes.
- You can use the same baking sheet to make loaded potatoes or another oven-safe pan.
- Scoop potatoes closer together and layer chopped corned beef, then sauerkraut, then drizzle thousand island dressing, and then Swiss cheese. (Make sure to do the corned beef first so it acts as sort of a moisture barrier, so the potatoes don’t get soggy from sauerkraut and dressing.)
- Bake for 7-10 minutes, until cheese is all melted