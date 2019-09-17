Download the WLNI App

London Broil Beef and Broccolli

Published September 17, 2019 | By Janet Rose
I share this recipe because it is my go to for London broil leftovers. F & L Market has London Broil for $3.69 a pound. Grill it up for dinner one night, you can freeze the leftovers for use with this recipe later or make it later in the week. Delicious!
Ingredients
  • 3 Tbsp cornstarch, divided
  • ½ cup water plus 2 tbsp water, divided
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • 1 lb. cooked London broil , sliced and cut into bite size pieces
  • 2 Tbsp vegetable oil, divided
  • 4 cups broccoli florets
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 2 Tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 tsp ground ginger
  • 2 cups rice, cooked according to package directions

Instructions

  • Combine 2 Tbsp cornstarch, 2 Tbsp water, and garlic powder in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Add cooked London Broil and toss until well coated.
  • Heat 1 Tbsp of oil in a large skillet; add cooked London Broil and stir fry until reheated, about 1 minute.
  • Remove meat from skillet. Heat remaining oil in pan; add broccoli, stir-frying for about 5 minutes.
  • In a small bowl, mix together soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, and remaining 1 Tbsp of cornstarch and remaining water; add soy mixture and cooked beef to skillet. Cook for 2-5 minutes, stirring frequently.
  • Serve over cooked rice.

