London Broil Beef and Broccolli

I share this recipe because it is my go to for London broil leftovers. F & L Market has London Broil for $3.69 a pound. Grill it up for dinner one night, you can freeze the leftovers for use with this recipe later or make it later in the week. Delicious!
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp cornstarch, divided
- ½ cup water plus 2 tbsp water, divided
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- 1 lb. cooked London broil , sliced and cut into bite size pieces
- 2 Tbsp vegetable oil, divided
- 4 cups broccoli florets
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- 2 cups rice, cooked according to package directions
Instructions
- Combine 2 Tbsp cornstarch, 2 Tbsp water, and garlic powder in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Add cooked London Broil and toss until well coated.
- Heat 1 Tbsp of oil in a large skillet; add cooked London Broil and stir fry until reheated, about 1 minute.
- Remove meat from skillet. Heat remaining oil in pan; add broccoli, stir-frying for about 5 minutes.
- In a small bowl, mix together soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, and remaining 1 Tbsp of cornstarch and remaining water; add soy mixture and cooked beef to skillet. Cook for 2-5 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Serve over cooked rice.