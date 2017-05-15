Low Carb Chicken Zucchini Enchiladas
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp . extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large onion , chopped
- kosher salt
- 2 cloves garlic , minced
- 2 tsp . ground cumin
- 2 tsp . chili powder
- 3 c . Shredded chicken
- 1 1/3 c . red enchilada sauce
- 4 large zucchini , halved lengthwise
- 1 c . Shredded Monterey Jack
- 1 c . shredded Cheddar
- Sour cream , for drizzling
- Fresh cilantro leaves , for garnish
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350º. In large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and season with salt. Cook until soft, 5 minutes, then add garlic, cumin, and chili powder and stir until combined. Add shredded chicken and 1 cup enchilada sauce and stir until saucy.
- On a cutting board, use a Y-shaped vegetable peeler to make thin slices of zucchini. Lay out three, slightly overlapping, and place a spoonful of chicken mixture on top. Roll up and transfer to a baking dish. Repeat with remaining zucchini and chicken mixture.
- Spoon remaining 1/3 cup enchilada sauce over zucchini enchiladas and sprinkle with cheddar and Monterey Jack.
- Bake until melty, 20 minutes.
- Garnish with sour cream and cilantro and serve