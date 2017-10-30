Low-Carb Twice-Baked Cauliflower

F&L Market has their delicious thick market style bacon for $3.49 a pound. That is the magic ingredient that rocks this low-carb side dish – so good it could be an entree!

Yield: 6-8 servings

Ingredients:

1 large head cauliflower

4 oz. cream cheese, cut into cubes

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup minced green onions

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (or more)

6 slices bacon (or more), cooked until very crisp, fat blotted with paper towel and then crumbled

1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F/180C. Spray a glass casserole dish with olive oil or non-stick spray. Cut out stem and core from cauliflower, and cut into small pieces. Cook in large pot of boiling salted water until cauliflower is tender, but not overly soft. Drain well and mash with potato masher, leaving some chunks. While cauliflower is cooking, cook the bacon and crumble, slice green onions, cube the cream cheese, measure sour cream, and measure Parmesan. Mix cream cheese, sour cream, green onion, Parmesan, and 3/4 of the crumbled bacon into the drained cauliflower. Spread evenly in a 1.5 Quart Glass Casserole Dish. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese and reserved bacon. Bake 20-25 minutes covered, or until hot and bubbly. Remove the lid and bake about 10 minutes more, or until the cheese is slightly browned. Serve hot.

Notes:

This reheats very well and can be frozen and thawed in the fridge, then reheated.