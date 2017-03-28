Make Ahead Breakfast Muffins

These grab and go muffins make it easy for you to start your day with a home made breakfast. Low in Carbs and easy to adjust to your personal taste. This recipe will make 6 generous muffins.
Ingredients
  • 4 Extra large or 5 large eggs
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 Tbsp light cream or milk
  • Optional: shredded cheese
  • 1/3 c ground breakfast sausage
  • Chopped veggies, about 1/2 c total
  • Olive oil
Directions
  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  • Grease your muffin tins or use cupcake liners
  • In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs with salt, pepper, and cream. Stir in the cheese, if using.
  • Heat olive oil in a saute pan; add meat until browned. Add veggies and cook until tender.
  • Add veggie/meat mixture to eggs and stir.
  • Ladle egg mixture into muffin tins, filling to 1/4 inch below the top.
  • Bake 15-20 minutes, or until the eggs are set and the tops just start to lightly brown.

