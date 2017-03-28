Make Ahead Breakfast Muffins

These grab and go muffins make it easy for you to start your day with a home made breakfast. Low in Carbs and easy to adjust to your personal taste. This recipe will make 6 generous muffins.

Ingredients

4 Extra large or 5 large eggs

Salt and pepper

2 Tbsp light cream or milk

Optional: shredded cheese

1/3 c ground breakfast sausage

Chopped veggies, about 1/2 c total

Olive oil

Directions