Make Ahead Breakfast Muffins
These grab and go muffins make it easy for you to start your day with a home made breakfast. Low in Carbs and easy to adjust to your personal taste. This recipe will make 6 generous muffins.
Ingredients
- 4 Extra large or 5 large eggs
- Salt and pepper
- 2 Tbsp light cream or milk
- Optional: shredded cheese
- 1/3 c ground breakfast sausage
- Chopped veggies, about 1/2 c total
- Olive oil
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Grease your muffin tins or use cupcake liners
- In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs with salt, pepper, and cream. Stir in the cheese, if using.
- Heat olive oil in a saute pan; add meat until browned. Add veggies and cook until tender.
- Add veggie/meat mixture to eggs and stir.
- Ladle egg mixture into muffin tins, filling to 1/4 inch below the top.
- Bake 15-20 minutes, or until the eggs are set and the tops just start to lightly brown.