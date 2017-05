Ingredients

2 cans pork and beans

1 pound hamburger browned along with 1/2 of a yellow onion

1 tablespoon ground mustard

1/2 cups brown sugar

1 cup ketchup

2 teaspoons cumin

Brown hamburger along with the chopped onion. Add remaining ingredients and put into a casserole dish. Baked at 350 for 30 mins or keep warm in a crock pot until ready to serve.