Maple Bacon Crack
F & L Market has a beautiful Thick Sliced Market Style Bacon for $3.49 a pound. Bacon lovers rejoice when this recipe hits the table. Perfect for parties and Holiday tables. Enjoy!
INGREDIENTS:
- Cooking spray, for parchment
- 10 slices bacon, chopped
- 1 tube crescent rolls
- 1/4 c. maple syrup
- 3/4 c. brown sugar
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment and spray with cooking spray. Set aside.
- In a medium skillet, cook bacon for 6 minutes, stirring pieces occasionally. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
- Roll out crescent rolls onto parchment. Pinch seams to make one single sheet. Prick all over with a fork.
- Drizzle with half the maple syrup, then top with a single layer of brown sugar, doing your best to cover all over. Top with cooked bacon, distributing evenly, and drizzle with remaining maple syrup.
- Bake until golden, 22 to 25 minutes.
- Let cool completely before slicing into pieces and serving.