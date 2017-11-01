Maple Bacon Crack

F & L Market has a beautiful Thick Sliced Market Style Bacon for $3.49 a pound. Bacon lovers rejoice when this recipe hits the table. Perfect for parties and Holiday tables. Enjoy!

INGREDIENTS:

  • Cooking spray, for parchment
  • 10 slices bacon, chopped
  • 1 tube crescent rolls
  • 1/4 c. maple syrup
  • 3/4 c. brown sugar

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment and spray with cooking spray. Set aside.
  2. In a medium skillet, cook bacon for 6 minutes, stirring pieces occasionally. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
  3. Roll out crescent rolls onto parchment. Pinch seams to make one single sheet. Prick all over with a fork.
  4. Drizzle with half the maple syrup, then top with a single layer of brown sugar, doing your best to cover all over. Top with cooked bacon, distributing evenly, and drizzle with remaining maple syrup.
  5. Bake until golden, 22 to 25 minutes.
  6. Let cool completely before slicing into pieces and serving.









