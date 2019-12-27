Maple Glazed Turkey

| By

F & L Market has boneless turkey for $1.89 a pound. All the meat without the mess! This recipe is a wonderful way to prepare it!

Ingredients

3-pound boneless turkey breast roast (or whole bone-in breast, adjusting cooking time as needed)

8 tablespoons unsalted butter (1 stick)

1 tablespoon coarse salt

2 teaspoons dried parsley

1 teaspoon garlic powder (roasted garlic powder recommended)

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1 cup maple syrup, divided

1 cup chicken broth (optional)

Gravy packet

Instructions