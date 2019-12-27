Maple Glazed Turkey

F & L Market has boneless turkey for $1.89 a pound. All the meat without the mess! This recipe is a wonderful way to prepare it!
Ingredients
- 3-pound boneless turkey breast roast (or whole bone-in breast, adjusting cooking time as needed)
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter (1 stick)
- 1 tablespoon coarse salt
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder (roasted garlic powder recommended)
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 1 cup maple syrup, divided
- 1 cup chicken broth (optional)
- Gravy packet
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350F, Remove the defrosted turkey from the packaging.
- Soften a stick of butter in the microwave for around 20 seconds. Mix the softened butter with the garlic powder, onion powder, dried parsley, coarse salt, and freshly ground pepper. Rub the butter mixture all over the turkey breast roast, top, bottom, and sides.
- Bake the turkey for 1 hour at 350, uncovered.
- After one hour, baste with the melted butter, followed by 1/2 cup maple syrup. Increase the heat to 400, bake for 15 minutes. Baste with remaining maple syrup and bake for 15 minutes more, or until it reaches 165 degrees in the middle.
- Remove the turkey to a cutting board and cover with aluminum foil. Let it rest for about 10 minutes.
- If desired, use a strainer to pour the drippings and maple syrup into a medium pot. Add the gravy packet and 1 cup chicken broth. Heat over medium heat, stirring often, until it comes to a boil. Serve as a dipping sauce.