Marvelous Mock Mac and Cheese
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower
- 4 tbsp cream cheese
- 1 tbsp. mustard ( not ground mustard)
- 1 and ½ c. cheese (1/2 c. reserved for top)
- Splash of heavy cream
- garlic powder
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Chop the heads off the cauliflower and steam until soft.
- Once soft drain and return to saucepan. Add cream cheese, cheese and cream and stir until incorporated. Add mustard, garlic powder, and salt pepper to taste. Be careful, it is delicious!
- Add mixture to a baking dish, cover with remaining ½ c. cheese and top with pepper and then broil until bubbly. I didn’t tell my family it was cauliflower and they loved this!