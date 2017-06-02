Memphis Dry Rub Wings

- 1/8 cup unrefined evaporated cane sugar
- 1/8 cup golden or light brown sugar
- 1/3 cup kosher salt or medium fine sea salt
- 2 tsp sweet Hungarian paprika
- 2 tsp regular chili powder or medium heat chili powder
- 2 tsp granulated onion
- 2 tsp ground mustard
- 1/3 Tbsp granulated garlic
- 3/4 tsp dried thyme
- 3/4 tsp dried oregano
- 3/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper
- 3/4 tsp celery salt
- 3/4 tsp ground ginger
- 1/3 tsp ground coriander
- 1/3 tsp ground cayenne (optional)
- For Chicken Wings:
- 3 lbs chicken wing pieces
- olive oil spray
- 1 each large plastic resealable bag
DIRECTIONS
- For Memphis Dry-Rub: In large bowl mix together rub ingredients with hand or stand mixer. Set aside.
- For Chicken Wings: Rinse wings in cold water and dry with paper towel. Place wings in large plastic resealable bag and add 1/3 cup of rub. Set remaining rub aside.
- Seal bag and shake to evenly coat wings. Place bag on lipped sheet pan or cookie sheet and refrigerate for 2 hours to overnight.
- Drain liquid from bag. Add 2 more tablespoons rub. Seal and shake to evenly coat wings. Set aside.
- Spray olive oil spray on the bake sheet and place in a 250 oven for 2.5 to three hours. Allow to rest 30 mins.
- Dust with more rub and grill for grill marks.
- Using tongs, remove wings from grill and place on large platter.
