Memphis Dry Rub Wings

June 2nd, 2017 | Written by:
  • 1/8 cup unrefined evaporated cane sugar
  • 1/8 cup golden or light brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup kosher salt or medium fine sea salt
  • 2 tsp sweet Hungarian paprika
  • 2 tsp regular chili powder or medium heat chili powder
  • 2 tsp granulated onion
  • 2 tsp ground mustard
  • 1/3 Tbsp granulated garlic
  • 3/4 tsp dried thyme
  • 3/4 tsp dried oregano
  • 3/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper
  • 3/4 tsp celery salt
  • 3/4 tsp ground ginger
  • 1/3 tsp ground coriander
  • 1/3 tsp ground cayenne (optional)
  • For Chicken Wings:
  • 3 lbs chicken wing pieces
  • olive oil spray
  • 1 each large plastic resealable bag

DIRECTIONS

  1. For Memphis Dry-Rub: In large bowl mix together rub ingredients with hand or stand mixer. Set aside.
  2. For Chicken Wings: Rinse wings in cold water and dry with paper towel. Place wings in large plastic resealable bag and add 1/3 cup of rub. Set remaining rub aside.
  3. Seal bag and shake to evenly coat wings. Place bag on lipped sheet pan or cookie sheet and refrigerate for 2 hours to overnight.
  4. Drain liquid from bag. Add 2 more tablespoons rub. Seal and shake to evenly coat wings. Set aside.
  5. Spray olive oil spray on the bake sheet and place in a 250 oven for 2.5 to three hours. Allow to rest 30 mins.
  6. Dust with more rub and grill for grill marks.
  7. Using tongs, remove wings from grill and place on large platter.








Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test