Mexican Chicken Pasta

- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 lb chicken breast
- 1 tablespoon cumin divided
- 1 tablespoon chili powder divided
- 1/2 teaspoon salt divided
- 2 bell peppers of different colors, or 8 small bell peppers, cleaned and sliced
- 4 oz green chiles diced
- 8 oz pasta fettuccine
- 2/3 cup heavy cream
- 2/3 cup milk
- 1 cup cheddar cheese shredded
- 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese shredded
Slice chicken into small bites. Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Add chicken slices and immediately add half of cumin, half of chili powder and half the amount of salt. Cook for several minutes on high heat, constantly turning, until the chicken is completely cooked through. Remove the chicken from the skillet.
To the same skillet, add sliced bell peppers. Cook for a couple of minutes until they soften. Add diced green chiles. Add back cooked chicken to the skillet.
In the meantime, cook pasta according to package instructions, drain.
Add cooked and drained pasta to the skillet with the chicken and vegetables.
Add heavy cream and milk, bring to boil. Immediately add cheese (cheddar and mozzarella) and mix until the cheese is melted and the sauce is smooth. Reduce heat to simmer.
Add the remaining half of the spices, and mix to combine. Adjust seasonings, and add more salt, cumin, and chili powder, if needed.