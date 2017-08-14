Mexican Chicken, Sweet Potato & Black Bean Skillet

(This one skillet dish is deliciously different, hearty and healthy!)

Ingredients

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite sized pieces

1/2 cup diced yellow onion

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt or to taste

1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1 sweet potato, peeled, par-cooked and diced (see note on par-cooking)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

15 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained

4 ounce can diced green chiles

1/3 cup salsa or red enchilada sauce

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese or colby jack cheese

1/2 lime, juiced

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro (optional)

Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a large (10-12 inch) cast iron or non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. In a small bowl combine all of the spices. When the skillet is hot add in the chicken and spread into an even layer, then sprinkle with half of the spice blend. Sauté the chicken for approximately 3 minutes then add in the onion. Continue to cook for several more minutes or until the onion has softened and the chicken is cooked through. Lower the heat to medium and add in the remaining spice blend, sweet potato, cherry tomatoes, black beans, green chiles and salsa or enchilada sauce. Stir together and cook until the mixture is heated through, approximately 2-3 minutes. Squeeze the lime juice over everything then top with the shredded cheese. Cover with a lid or lay a piece of foil on top of the skillet until the cheese has melted. Garnish with cilantro and serve.

Recipe Notes