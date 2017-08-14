Mexican Chicken, Sweet Potato & Black Bean Skillet
(This one skillet dish is deliciously different, hearty and healthy!)
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite sized pieces
- 1/2 cup diced yellow onion
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt or to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 1 sweet potato, peeled, par-cooked and diced (see note on par-cooking)
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 15 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 4 ounce can diced green chiles
- 1/3 cup salsa or red enchilada sauce
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese or colby jack cheese
- 1/2 lime, juiced
- 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro (optional)
Instructions
- Heat the olive oil in a large (10-12 inch) cast iron or non-stick skillet over medium-high heat.
- In a small bowl combine all of the spices.
- When the skillet is hot add in the chicken and spread into an even layer, then sprinkle with half of the spice blend.
- Sauté the chicken for approximately 3 minutes then add in the onion.
- Continue to cook for several more minutes or until the onion has softened and the chicken is cooked through.
- Lower the heat to medium and add in the remaining spice blend, sweet potato, cherry tomatoes, black beans, green chiles and salsa or enchilada sauce.
- Stir together and cook until the mixture is heated through, approximately 2-3 minutes.
- Squeeze the lime juice over everything then top with the shredded cheese.
- Cover with a lid or lay a piece of foil on top of the skillet until the cheese has melted.
- Garnish with cilantro and serve.
Recipe Notes
- To par-cook a sweet potato, cut it in half lengthwise and place it in a shallow microwave safe dish or bowl cut side down. Pour a 1/4 cup of water in the dish, cover the dish with a piece of plastic wrap and poke a couple of holes in the top of the plastic to allow the steam to escape. Microwave for 3-5 minutes depending on the size or until the sweet potato is tender, but not fully cooked.